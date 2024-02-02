FTSE 100 Rises On Rate Cut Hopes

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Friday, a day after the Bank of England opened the door to interest rate cuts, saying it is looking for "more evidence" that inflation would continue falling.

Investors looked ahead to the release of the U.S. January jobs report later in the day, with analysts expecting a modest slowdown in job growth.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 41 points, or half a percent, at 7,663 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Thursday.

Wizz Air Holdings shares soared more than 8 percent. The airline reported higher number of passengers flying in its aircrafts for January compared to the same period last year. Peer EasyJet rallied 3.5 percent.

Banks traded higher, with Barclays climbing nearly 3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.