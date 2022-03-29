Markets

FTSE 100 Rises On Peace Talk Hopes

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday, with commodity and consumer staple stocks gaining ground amid hopes for Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Negotiators began face-to-face talks in Istanbul today after Ukraine said it is willing to become neutral and compromise over the status of the eastern Donbas region as part of a peace deal.

The benchmark FTSE 100 jumped 70 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,543 after declining 0.1 percent the previous day.

AstraZeneca advanced 1.4 percent after the European Commission granted marketing authorization to Evusheld, a Covid-19 vaccine alternative.

Bellway fell 2.4 percent. After reporting increases in revenue and profit, the housebuilder has warned over potentially significant costs on building safety.

Mulberry Group shares surged 4.2 percent. After a solid trading update for the second half, the luxury handbag maker said that full-year profit and revenue were set to be "moderately ahead" of expectations.

