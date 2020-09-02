FTSE 100 Rises On Economic Recovery Optimism

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday, with sentiment boosted by solid manufacturing indicators from the United States and elsewhere as well as hopes for progress in talks on additional U.S. fiscal stimulus.

The benchmark FTSE 100 jumped 103 points, or 1.7 percent, to 5,964 after losing as much as 1.7 percent on Tuesday.

Barratt Developments shares surged 6.7 percent. After posting weak annual results, the U.K.'s largest housebuilder said it was seeing green shoots of recovery in the housing market.

Low-cost airline Wizz Air Holdings declined 1.7 percent after its passenger traffic in the month of August fell 41 percent to 2.38 million booked passengers from last year's 4.04 million.

AstraZeneca gained 1.3 percent on news it has begun a large-scale human trial of its coronavirus vaccine in the U.S.

Ryanair Holdings edged down slightly after unveiling August Group traffic figures.

Shares of Computacenter soared 10.6 percent. The technology company said its successful trading performance seen in the first half of the year has continued for the first two months of the second half.

In economic releases, U.K. house prices increased the most since early 2004 as the property market showed signs of recovery following the easing of lockdown restrictions, data from Nationwide Building Society showed.

House prices advanced by more-than-expected 2 percent on month in August, faster than the 1.8 percent rise seen in the previous month.

This was also the fastest growth since February 2004. Economists had forecast a monthly increase of 0.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, growth in house prices accelerated to 3.7 percent from 1.5 percent in July. Prices were forecast to advance 2 percent.

Separately, U.K. shop prices declined at a faster pace in August, data from the British Retail Consortium revealed. Shop prices fell 1.6 percent from last year, following a 1.3 percent drop in July.

The fall was largely driven by a 3.4 percent decrease in non-food prices. At the same time, food inflation slowed to 1.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.