Markets

FTSE 100 Rises On China Data

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Friday after new data showed China's economy expanded at its fastest pace on record in the first quarter, adding to investor optimism over economic recovery.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 38 points, or half a percent, to 7,022, climbing above the 7,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic pummeled financial markets last year.

Miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and Antofagasta rose 1-2 percent while oil & gas firm BP Plc gained 0.8 percent.

Online supermarket Ocado Group advanced 1.5 percent. The company announced that it has commercially partnered with Oxford -based autonomous vehicle software company Oxbotica Ltd to develop a range of vehicles that will be integrated into the Ocado smart platform.

Essentra also gained 1.5 percent after reporting first quarter trading in line with expectations.

Ashmore Group was little changed after its assets under management declined 3 percent in the quarter ended 31 March 2021 from the previous quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular