Markets

FTSE 100 Rises Led By Miners

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Thursday, with miners leading the surge as metal prices hit multi-year highs supported by weaker dollar and Fed comments over strong U.S. economic recovery.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 18 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,958 after climbing 0.7 percent the previous day.

Miners Glencore, BHP, Anglo American and Antofagasta rose between 1.1 percent and 2.3 percent.

BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell were moving lower as oil edged lower after climbing nearly 5 percent overnight on signs on increasing crude demand.

Food delivery company Deliveroo Holdings fell nearly 2 percent. In its first trading update since its market debut last month, the company said its orders more than doubled in the quarter to end-March.

GlaxoSmithKline declined 1.3 percent. The pharmaceutical giant said that it has stopped enrolling patients in a trial studying a combination drug therapy using feladilimab in cancer patients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular