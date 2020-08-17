FTSE 100 Rises Led By Miners

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged higher on Monday, with China-exposed miners rising after the People's Bank of China injected liquidity into the financial system to help lenders manage upcoming government bond sales.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 24 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,113 after losing 1.6 percent on Friday.

Anglo American rose over 2 percent, Antofagasta added 1 percent and Glencore gained 1.4 percent after a massive cash injection into financial markets by the Chinese central bank.

Travel stocks continue to retreat after the United Kingdom added France and other countries to its quarantine list last week. IAG fell over 3 percent and TUI slumped 4.3 percent.

Petropavlovsk surged 5.2 percent after the gold mining company announced the appointment of Maksim Meshcheriakov as Interim Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Cranswick shares jumped 5.7 percent. The food producer said that trading for the first quarter of the financial year has been strong and it expects retail volumes to begin to normalize through the remainder of the year.

