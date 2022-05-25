FTSE 100 Rises Led By Miners

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting for more clues about the pace of tightening.

The benchmark FTSE 100 edged up 22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,506 after declining 0.4 percent on Tuesday.

Basic materials and oil and gas stocks were gaining the most. Miners Anglo American and Glencore both rose around 2 percent, while oil & gas firm BP Plc added half a percent.

Commodities firm Glencore said today it has reached deals with authorities in the U.S., Britain and Brazil to resolve corruption allegations in return for penalties.

Power company SSE soared 5 percent after reporting a sharp rise in annual profit. Supermarket technology group Ocado lost 4 percent after it cut the sales growth target for its joint venture with Marks & Spencer Group.

