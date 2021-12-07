FTSE 100 Rises Led By Miners

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with miners climbing after China released about 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) of liquidity into the financial system via a cut in the reserve requirement ratio for most banks.

The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 85 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,318 after climbing 1.5 percent the previous day.

Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore jumped 3-4 percent.

Crimson Tide jumped almost 14 percent. The provider of the mpro5 solution announced that it has entered into a Master Services Agreement with food service company Compass Group for its non-U.K. based operations. Shares of the latter rose over 1 percent.

Equipment rental firm Ashtead Group added 2.7 percent after lifting its expectations for the full year.

British American Tobacco rose about 2 percent after backing its full-year profit and sales forecasts.

