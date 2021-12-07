Markets

FTSE 100 Rises Led By Miners

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with miners climbing after China released about 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) of liquidity into the financial system via a cut in the reserve requirement ratio for most banks.

The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 85 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,318 after climbing 1.5 percent the previous day.

Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore jumped 3-4 percent.

Crimson Tide jumped almost 14 percent. The provider of the mpro5 solution announced that it has entered into a Master Services Agreement with food service company Compass Group for its non-U.K. based operations. Shares of the latter rose over 1 percent.

Equipment rental firm Ashtead Group added 2.7 percent after lifting its expectations for the full year.

British American Tobacco rose about 2 percent after backing its full-year profit and sales forecasts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular