FTSE 100 Rises Led By Financials

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after insurer Prudential posted a 16 percent rise in operating profit last year, helped by strong new insurance sales.

Prudential shares surged 6 percent while the benchmark FTSE 100 was up 142 points, or over 2 percent, at 7,106.

Phoenix Group Holdings rallied 3 percent. The company said it was talking to its asset management partners to understand how they are managing their Russia and Ukraine risks.

Consumer goods giant Unilever added 1.5 percent after suspending imports and exports out of Russia.

Polymetal International shares soared 42 percent. The precious metals miner said it continued to be unaffected by ongoing sanctions in Russia.

Oil & gas explorer Tullow Oil fell more than 8 percent after it refrained from upgrading cashflow expectations.

