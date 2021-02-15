FTSE 100 Rises Led By Commodity Stocks

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rallied on Monday, with commodity-related shares gaining ground on hopes of a rapid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark FTSE 100 jumped 93 points, or 1.4 percent, to 6,682 despite the pound hitting its highest level since late April 2018.

Rolls-Royce Holdings climbed 2.6 percent. The aerospace company announced the appointment of Panos Kakoullis as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, succeeding Stephen Daintith who is leaving the company as announced last year.

Vodafone Group shares gained 0.7 percent. The telecom major announced that its tower company Vantage Towers' portfolio increased to around 82,000 macro sites and to a presence in 10 European markets following recent addition of 50 percent stake in U.K. tower company Cornerstone.

