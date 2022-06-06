FTSE 100 Rises Led By Commodity Stocks

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks climbed on Monday as traders returned to their desks after an extended weekend.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote later today after a growing number of lawmakers in the governing Conservative Party questioned the British leader's flagging authority over the "partygate" scandal.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 104 points, or 1.4 percent, at 7,637, with commodity-related stocks leading the surge.

Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all jumped over 3 percent as London copper prices scaled to their highest in more than one month on hopes that the United States would cut tariffs on Beijing.

Oil & gas firm BP Plc rallied 2.8 percent and Royal Dutch Shell climbed 2.2 percent as crude oil prices neared $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia raised prices for customers in Asia.

Auto parts supplier Melrose Industries soared 4.3 percent after it agreed to sell its ergonomic business Ergotron to private-equity firm The Sterling Group for £520 million in cash.

Clontarf Energy shares plunged 69 percent after its partner Western Gas said its Sasanof-1 exploration well off Western Australia found no hydrocarbons.

