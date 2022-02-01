Markets

FTSE 100 Rises Led By Banks And Miners

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday, with miners and banks leading the surge following another session of solid gains on Wall Street overnight.

The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 66 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,530 after ending flat with a negative bias the previous day.

Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group both gained over 1 percent as yields rose amid expectations of interest rate increases.

Two-year yields on British bonds hit their highest since 2011 amid expectations for a 50-basis-point rate hike from the Bank of England, its second increase in under two months.

Stronger copper and gold prices helped lift miners, with Anglo American and Glencore rising over 2 percent each.

Oxford Biomedica advanced 1.5 percent. The gene and cell therapy company said that Sio Gene Therapies has informed that it intends to return the global rights for AXO-Lenti-PD, a gene therapy, and cease its ongoing work on Parkinson's disease using the therapy.

Cineworld lost about 2 percent after saying it has started discussions with dissenting shareholders of Regal Entertainment Group over a potential rescheduling of the cinema operator's payment obligations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular