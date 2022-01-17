FTSE 100 Rises In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Monday after U.K. Health Security Agency's latest risk assessment showed Omicron relatively being mild for most adults.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 52 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,595 after declining 0.3 percent on Friday.

Housebuilding giant Taylor Wimpey jumped 3.2 percent after saying its 2021 performance has been in line with expectation.

BP Plc rose about 1 percent. The oil & gas company said that it has signed two agreements with the Omani government to support the potential development of a multiple gigawatt, renewable energy, and green hydrogen development facility in Oman, by 2030.

Ashmore Group fell 2.4 percent. The investment group said assets under management fell $4 billion over the last three months of 2021 to $87.3 billion.

GlaxoSmithKline surged 4.6 percent after confirming that it had rejected Unilever's 50-billion-pound offer for its consumer healthcare business.

AstraZeneca added 1 percent. The drug maker and Japan's Daiichi Sankyo said that their supplemental Biologics License Application seeking approval of Enhertu for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer treated with a prior anti-HER2-based regimen has been accepted for priority review by the FDA.

