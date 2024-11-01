News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Rises As House Price Growth Slows

November 01, 2024 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Friday and the pound was steady as data showed house price inflation in the U.K. eased for the first time in six months in October.

House price growth softened to 2.4 percent in October from 3.2 percent in September, according to the Nationwide Building Society. Economists had expected inflation to fall to 2.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, house prices rose only 0.1 percent, after a 0.6 percent gain in the previous month.

Meanwhile, speaking to Bloomberg's Lizzy Burden, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said her budget will put the country's public finances on a stable and solid trajectory.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 36 points, or half a percent, at 8,146 after rising 0.6 percent on Thursday.

Shares of Solid State, a specialist value-added component supplier, jumped 4.4 percent after the company announced the acquisition of Q-Par Antennas USA LLC for a maximum consideration of up to $2.0 million.

Consumer goods conglomerate Reckitt Benckiser soared nearly 10 percent after it was cleared of liability in a trial regarding its baby formula.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.