FTSE 100 rises; AstraZeneca down after vaccine data

By Devik Jain

Nov 23 (Reuters) - London stocks extended a three-week rally on Monday as investors bet on swift approvals for some COVID-19 vaccines, but shares of AstraZeneca AZN.L fell after its vaccine data disappointed some traders.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE gained 0.5%, lifted by shares of energy .FTNMX0530, mining .FTNMX1770 and financial .FTNMX8350 companies.

AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said its vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed along with the University of Oxford, could be around 90% effective in one dosage regimen, but the average efficacy of its late-stage trial came in at 70%.

Its shares fell 1.8%, with traders citing the fall to lower vaccine efficacy as compared to rivals.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC added 0.6%, with travel and leisure .FTNMX5750 stocks providing the biggest boost.

"Stock markets are still consolidating, but market sentiment remains positive and investors are trying their best to look beyond the short-term threat of double-dip recession," said Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at Axi.

Adding to the mood, British health minister said UK aims to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas, with government aiming to ease restrictions next month to allow families to get together.

UK markets have jumped about 14% this month, after vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.N, BNTX.O and Moderna MRNA.O showed effectiveness in preventing COVID-19, raising hopes of a sooner-than expected recovery from the pandemic-driven recession.

In Brexit news, Reuters reported EU-UK trade talks were continuing via videoconferencing on Monday with the focus on divvying up fishing quotas and ensuring fair competition for companies, including on state aid.

Recruiting firm SThree Plc STEMS.L rose 5.1% after it projected annual profit above market expectations.

Cineworld Group CINE.L jumped 18.2% after it secured waivers for its debt covenants until June 2022 along with $450 million in new loans to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

