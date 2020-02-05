FTSE 100 Rises As Virus Worries Ease

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Wednesday as investors cheered reports of breakthrough in coronavirus treatment.

A leading British scientist has made a significant breakthrough in the race for a coronavirus vaccine by reducing a part of the normal development time from "two to three years to just 14 days", Sky news reported.

The vaccine will be too late for this current outbreak but it will be crucial if there is another one, Sky said.

Investors also cheered survey results from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showing that the U.K. service sector rebounded at a faster-than-estimated pace in January, driven by rising client demand after general election.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.9 in January from 50.0 in December. The reading exceeded the flash estimate of 52.9.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 58 points, or 0.79 percent, at 7,498 after rising 1.6 percent on Tuesday.

Rio Tinto climbed 1.1 percent. The mining giant said it has shortened its payment terms to 20 days for 90 percent of its Australian suppliers.

Smurfit Kappa Group shares jumped as much as 8 percent. The packaging company swung to an annual profit in 2019 and upped its final payout.

Budget airline Ryanair Holdings rallied 2.5 percent as China's stimulus measures helped ease worries surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Marks and Spencer rose over 1 percent after saying the Finance director of its food division, Nick Hewitt, stepped down last month.

Halma shares rose over 2 percent after the environmental technology group acquired Sensit Technologies, LLC, a gas leak detection company based in Indiana, USA.

Telecom major Vodafone Group gained 0.8 percent after reporting its third-quarter trading results.

Home builder Barratt Developments jumped 3.2 percent after posting healthy first-half results.

Tobacco company Imperial Brands slumped 8.5 percent after issuing a profit warning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.