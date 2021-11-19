FTSE 100 Rises As Retail Sales Rebound

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Friday as higher commodity prices helped lift miners and energy companies. Investors also cheered data showing that U.K. retail sales rose for the first time in six months.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 28 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,284 after ending half a percent lower the previous day.

In economic releases, U.K. retail sales advanced 0.8 percent month-on-month in October, after staying flat in September, data from the Office for National Statistics showed. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.5 percent. This was the first increase since May.

On a yearly basis, the decline in retail sales volume deepened to 1.3 percent from 0.6 percent. Nonetheless, this was smaller than the 2 percent decline expected by economists.

Separate data showed that U.K. budget deficit exceeded expectations and also marked the second-highest October borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.

Excluding banks, public sector net borrowing came in at GBP 18.8 billion in October, which was GBP 0.2 billion less than in October 2020. Nonetheless, this was the second highest borrowing for the month of October.

Miners Anglo American and Antofagasta rose about 3 percent each, while oil & gas company BP Plc gained half a percent and Royal Dutch Shell edged up 0.2 percent.

Halma, a global group of safety equipment companies, gained 1.3 percent after it acquired Infinite Leap, Inc., an American firm, for its Medical sector business, CenTrak.

Discount carrier Ryanair Holdings fell more than 1 percent after saying it will drop its London Stock Exchange listing. The last day of trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange would be 17 December 2021.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher slumped 5 percent amid concerns over a lack of visibility on the outlook for the 2022-23 year.

