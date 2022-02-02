FTSE 100 rises as rate hike expectations gather momentum

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%

Feb 2 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday led by financial stocks, as investors await a second consecutive rate hike from the Bank of England on Thursday.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE gained 0.5%, while the domestically focused mid-cap index .FTMC was up 0.7%.

The banking sub-index .FTNMX301010 rose 0.3% as expectations of a 50-basis-point increase in rates from the BoE pushed yields up, with the two-year yields GB2YT=RR at a level last seen in May 2011 and the five-year yields GB5YT=RR on British bonds at their highest level since Oct 2018. BOEWATCH

Copper ticked up on Wednesday as the dollar remained restrained after recently tumbling from a 19-month peak, while gold prices were hovering close to the $1,800 psychological level. MET/LGOL/

Among individual shares, Vodafone VOD.L gained 2.9% after the network provider said it was on track to meet its full-year guidance after reporting a 2.7% rise in third-quarter group service revenue, with growth in both Europe and Africa.

