FTSE 100 Rises As Pound Holds Steady

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Wednesday and the pound held steady after the government lost another Brexit vote.

A general election could be on the cards after U.K. lawmakers supported the prime minister's deal to withdraw the U.K. from the EU, but then rejected a limited time frame for reviewing the legislation related to Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to push for an election if EU leaders sanction a Brexit extension of up to three months.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 27 points, or 0.37 percent, at 7,239 after climbing 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Just Eat shares rose about 1 percent. Online food delivery marketplace Takeaway.com N.V., which is in deal to merge with the U.K. food delivery company, today said the planned merger would create a superb company and that it will be benefited from three of the world's largest profit pools: the UK, Germany and Holland.

Rio Tinto gained over 1 percent after the mining giant said it would conduct a strategic review of its interest in New Zealand's Aluminum Smelter (NZAS) at Tiwai Point.

Antofagasta added 1.4 percent after backing its FY copper production view.

Gold miner Centamin jumped 5 percent after saying it is still targeting the bottom end of 2019 guidance.

Fresnillo lost 2.8 percent after reporting a fall in Q3 silver and gold production.

