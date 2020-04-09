FTSE 100 rises as oil stocks rally on output cut hopes

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 1.9%, FTSE 250 adds 2.3%

April 9 (Reuters) - A jump in oil prices boosted producer-heavy UK stock markets on Thursday, as hopes grew that OPEC countries and Russia would agree to output cuts this week.

The blue-chip index .FTSE rose 1.9% by 0711 GMT, with BP BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.l gaining more than 3% ahead of an OPEC+ meeting where the world's largest oil producers are expected to agree to cut production. O/R

Stock markets globally have racked up gains this week amid signs that coronavirus death toll was levelling off in the U.S. hotspot of New York and receding in hard-hit regions of Europe.

The number of infections and hospital admissions in Britain are beginning to show signs of flattening, a medical director of the National Health Service said on Wednesday.

The domestically focused midcaps index .FTMC added 2.3%, and was on track for its biggest weekly percentage gain on record. The blue-chip FTSE 100 is set to record its best week since July 2016.

Frankie and Benny's chain owner Restaurant Group RTN.L rose 12.7% after it proposed to carry out a share placement of up to 19.9% of the capital, to cushion the hit from ongoing challenges raised by the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

