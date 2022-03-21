Markets

FTSE 100 Rises As Oil Resumes Surge

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Monday, led by gains in the energy sector as crude prices jumped after Houthi rebels targeted various Saudi Aramco oil and gas sites across the kingdom over the weekend.

Market participants are bracing for more turmoil this week amid reports that EU governments are considering whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 38 points, or half a percent, to 7,442 after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.

Royal Dutch Shell and BP Plc both rallied around 2.5 percent as Brent crude futures rose more than $3 above $111 a barrel.

Miner Antofagasta jumped more than 4 percent after it agreed a deal with Canadian partner Barrick Gold Corp and authorities in Pakistan to exit the Reko Diq mine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular