RIO

FTSE 100 rises as commodity-linked stocks rebound

Contributor
Boleslaw Lasocki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, as an easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China brought relief to commodity prices, lifting shares of major oil and mining companies.

FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

June 27 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, as an easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China brought relief to commodity prices, lifting shares of major oil and mining companies.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.4%, as of 0704 GMT, while mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC edged 0.3% higher.

The risk sentiment improved following a Wall Street rally late last week and a rebound in copper and iron ore prices on Monday, boosted by an easing COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai and relaxed testing mandates in several Chinese cities. MET/LIRONORE/

London-listed shares of Rio Tinto RIO.L rose 2% after a U.S appeals court ruled that the federal government may give the UK copper miner a right to lands in Arizona.

BAE Systems BAES.L edged 0.4% higher after the defence company received a $12 billion contract from the U.S Department of Defence.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((boleslaw.lasocki@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO NG PG NL PL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More