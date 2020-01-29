FTSE 100 Rises Ahead Of Fed Meeting

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged up slightly on Wednesday despite lingering worries about the coronavirus outbreak and its broader economic impact.

Investors await the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later today, though no changes in the benchmark rate and the policy statement are expected.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 14 points, or 0.18 percent, at 7,493 after gaining around 0.9 percent the previous day.

IAG, the parent group of British Airways, was little changed. British Airways has suspended flights between the United Kingdom and China in light of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Pendragon tumbled 3.5 percent after the motor retailer warned that its annual underlying profit would be at the lower end of expectations.

Low-cost airline Wizz Air Holdings gained 0.9 percent after unveiling its third-quarter earnings results.

Vodafone Group edged down slightly. The telecom major announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to sell its 55 percent shareholding in Vodafone Egypt to Saudi Telecom Co.

In economic releases, U.K. house prices increased at a faster pace in January, data from Nationwide Building Society showed today.

House prices grew 1.9 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.4 percent rise in December. Prices were expected to gain 1.5 percent. A similar faster growth was last reported in November 2018.

On a monthly basis, house price inflation accelerated to 0.5 percent from 0.1 percent a month ago. This was also above the forecast of 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.