FTSE 100 Rises Ahead Of BoE Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to trim its bond purchases by $30 billion per month and projected as many three rate hikes in 2022.

Focus now shifts to the Bank of England's meeting later in the day, with economists expecting the central bank to hold its interest rates at their current record lows in the face of the growing Omicron threat.

The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 66 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,237 after declining 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

Higher copper prices lifted miners, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rising 2-3 percent.

Fund manager Schroders advanced 1.8 percent on news that it is in advanced talks to buy a 75 percent stake in Greencoat Capital.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo plunged as much as 16 percent after warning that expectations for its 2021-22 year will be lower than previously guided.

