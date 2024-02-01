FTSE 100 Rises Ahead Of BOE Decision

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Thursday ahead of the BOE monetary policy announcement due at 7.00 AM ET.

The Bank of England is widely expected to leave its benchmark rate unchanged, with markets awaiting cues on the future rate path.

The central bank is also slated to release its quarterly Monetary Policy Report setting out the economic analysis and inflation projections.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 33 points or 0.4 percent, at 7,663 after losing half a percent on Wednesday.

Mining giant Glencore added 1.5 percent despite reporting lower copper, nickel and cobalt production in 2023 and signaling a further decline in output.

Ricardo jumped 3.2 percent after maintaining its guidance for the full year.

Oil giant Shell rallied 2.6 percent after full-year profit beat forecasts.

Telecoms giant BT Group rose 1.2 percent after reporting a surge in profit due to price increases.

