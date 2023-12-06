FTSE 100 Rises Ahead Of Bailey's Speech

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Wednesday as higher base metal prices boosted mining stocks and investors awaited a speech by Bank of England Governor Bailey.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 27 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,517 after declining 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

Miners Anglo American and Glencore were up 2-3 percent.

Ocado Group added 1.6 percent after JPMorgan upgraded its ratings for the online commerce technology firm.

British American Tobacco slumped 7.5 percent. The tobacco and nicotine giant scaled back its expectations for organic growth this year and announced a massive £25bn impairment charge.

TUI AG soared 9 percent after the travel giant announced a potential move of its stock market listing from London to Frankfurt.

Ten Entertainment Group, an operator of ten-pin bowling centers, jumped 31 percent after it reached a deal with Neon Buyer Limited allowing its cash acquisition by Bidco for 412.5 pence per share.

