News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Rises Ahead Of Inflation Data, BoE Decision

September 17, 2024 — 05:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were notably higher on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Wednesday and the Bank on England's announcement, due on Thursday.

The U.K. CPI report due on Wednesday may significantly influence market speculation for the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate path for the last quarter of the year.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 0.7 percent at 8,340 after ending flat with a positive bias the previous day.

In corporate news, home improvement retailer Kingfisher surged 6.6 percent after raising the lower end of its fiscal 2025 profit guidance.

Playtech, a gambling software development company, tumbled 3 percent after it entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of Snaitech S.p.A. and certain of its units to Flutter Entertainment.

Essentra, a leading global manufacturer, and provider of essential components and solutions, plummeted 20 percent after downgrading its FY24 profit expectations, citing market challenges.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.