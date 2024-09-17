FTSE 100 Rises Ahead Of Inflation Data, BoE Decision

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were notably higher on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Wednesday and the Bank on England's announcement, due on Thursday.

The U.K. CPI report due on Wednesday may significantly influence market speculation for the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate path for the last quarter of the year.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 0.7 percent at 8,340 after ending flat with a positive bias the previous day.

In corporate news, home improvement retailer Kingfisher surged 6.6 percent after raising the lower end of its fiscal 2025 profit guidance.

Playtech, a gambling software development company, tumbled 3 percent after it entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of Snaitech S.p.A. and certain of its units to Flutter Entertainment.

Essentra, a leading global manufacturer, and provider of essential components and solutions, plummeted 20 percent after downgrading its FY24 profit expectations, citing market challenges.

