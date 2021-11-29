FTSE 100 rises after Friday's rout, BT Group jumps on M&A report

Commodities

Bansari Mayur Kamdar
London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday after its worst session in more than a year as investors kept a wary eye on the developments around the newly detected Omicron coronavirus variant, while BT Group jumped following a report of takeover interest.

Both FTSE 100, FTSE 250 up 1.1%

The FTSE 100 .FTSE gained 1.1% by 0805 GMT after virus worries knocked 3.6% off the blue-chip index on Friday.

BT Group Plc BT.L surged 9% after the Economic Times reported Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS was considering an offer to buy the telecom company.

Oil majors BP BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L added 3.1% and 2.5% respectively, as crude prices jumped back from their lowest in more than a year with investors looking for bargains and on speculation that OPEC+ may pause an output increase. O/R

Miners .FTNMX551020 gained 1.7% as metal prices recouped some of last week's losses. MET/L

The domestically focussed mid-cap index .FTMC advanced 1.1%, also recovering from its worst sell-off this year, with travel stocks Wizz Air WIZZ.L and Carnival PLC CCL.L among the best performers.

Subprime lender Amigo Holdings PLC AMGO.L slumped 29% after it said it expected court proceedings over its new rescue plan to take at least four months and its board concluded that there was a material uncertainty over going concern.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

