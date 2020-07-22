NG

FTSE 100 retreats as virus fears dent recovery optimism

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

London's FTSE 100 dipped on Wednesday as a worsening COVID-19 pandemic dulled optimism around a swift economic recovery, while Melrose Industries slumped after booking a quarterly loss.

FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 up 0.4%

Turnaround specialist Melrose MRON.L tumbled 9.7% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 as it signalled it could cut jobs to rein in costs to combat the coronavirus-led downturn.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.1%, tracking declines in Europe with global coronavirus infections surging past 15 million. Healthcare, industrials and consumer staples stocks were among the biggest drags on the index. .EU

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC, however, rose 0.4%, supported by real estate, consumer discretionary and tech stocks.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L jumped 7.5% as it forecast first-half underlying profit ahead of last year on strong second-quarter trading and cost reductions.

