FTSE 100 Retreats Ahead Of General Election

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday and the pound edged higher ahead of Thursday's general election.

Investors were also digesting data showing that the British economy flatlined in October, resulting in its slowest annual expansion in seven years.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 76 points, or 1.05 percent, to 7,159 after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.

Ted Baker slumped 14 percent after the fashion retailer warned its full-year profit will fall more than expected. The company also said that its board has accepted Lindsay Page's resignation as Chief Executive Officer.

Mothercare, a specialist retailer for parents and young children, edged up slightly despite reporting a wider first-half loss.

Travis Perkins declined 1.4 percent. The company said that the process of demerger of Wickes business is progressing well, and is on track to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

Ashtead Group, an industrial equipment rental company, plunged 7.6 percent after warning of currency woes.

