FTSE 100 retreats after rallying on recovery optimism

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
London's FTSE 100 dipped from three-month highs on Thursday following strong gains earlier in the week on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic activity, while energy firms tracked a fall in oil prices.

June 4 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 dipped from three-month highs on Thursday following strong gains earlier in the week on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic activity, while energy firms tracked a fall in oil prices.

The blue-chip index .FTSE was down 0.4% and on track to post its first decline this week. BP Plc BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L shed 0.4% and 1.1%, respectively, and were among the biggest drags on the FTSE 100. O/R

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC fell 0.6%, also set to snap a three day winning streak, with real estate stocks .FTUB8600, life insurers .FTNMX8570 and banks .FTNMX8350 among the biggest percentage losers.

Car dealership firm Lookers LOOK.L tumbled 5.2% after setting out plans to close 12 sites and lay off 1,500 employees amid the coronavirus crisis, and saying a probe into its operations highlighted the need to improve "some behavioural and cultural aspects".

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin AML.L shed 5.4% on announcing plans to shed up to 500 jobs as it seeks to bring its cost base into line with reduced sports car production levels.

