FTSE 100 retreats after 8-day rally as recovery concerns weigh

By Devik Jain

Nov 12 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday after rallying about 8% this week as slower-than-expected domestic economic growth in September underscored concerns about a faltering recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE fell 0.7%, led by bank .FTNMX8350 and energy .FTNMX0530 stocks, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC traded flat.

Official data showed Britain's economy grew by a slower-than -expected 1.1% in September from August even before the latest COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.

"A swollen summer of economic activity hasn't repaired the damage done in the first half of year though," said Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

"The new lockdown means the UK can expect to end 2020 significantly behind where it started."

UK markets, however, have sharply rebounded this month from a 5% fall in October as a slew of stimulus measures and positive vaccine data supported hopes of a sooner-than-expected economic recovery.

On the Brexit front, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said that Britain hoped for a trade deal in coming days.

In company news, luxury brand Burberry Group Plc BRBY.L jumped 4.3% after its sales returned to growth in October.

Engineering company Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc RR.L fell nearly 4% after it sold 94% of new shares in a 2 billion pound ($2.64 billion) rights issue.

Insurer Legal & General Group Plc LGEN.L slipped 3.9% after it kept its final dividend payment for 2020 flat.

Specialty chemicals maker Croda International CRDA.L fell 2.1% after Barclays downgraded the stock to "underweight".

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Anil D'Silva)

