FTSE 100 Remains Steady ; ABF Tanks On Sales Warning

(RTTNews) - The U.K. market is modestly higher in late morning trades on Wednesday, with select frontline stocks finding good support. Movements are a bit lackluster with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data due later in the week.

Concerns about global trade weighed a bit, limiting market's upside. US President Trump reportedly urged the EU to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India over their Russian oil imports.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 31.97 points or 0.35% at 9,274.50 about half an hour before noon.

DCC is gaining 4.8%. Haleon is rising 3.2% and Anglo American Plc is up nearly 3%.

BAE Systems, Centrica, Prudential, Imperial Brands, Pershing Square Holdings, Admiral Group, The Sage Group, Polar Capital Technology Trust, HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered, Fresnillo, Phoenix Group Holdings and Smiths Group are up 1 to 2%.

Associated British Foods is tanking nearly 11% after the company warned of slowing sales at Primark in Europe, despite strong growth in the United States.

IAG is down 3.4%, while Easyjet, Ashtead Group, Persimmon, Next, JD Sports Fashion, Segro, Marks & Spencer, Glencore and Kingfisher are down 1 to 2%.

