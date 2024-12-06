FTSE 100 Remains Directionless Ahead Of US Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were marginally lower on Friday ahead of the U.S. jobs report due later in the day that could alter expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Meanwhile, Halifax reported that Britain's property sector gathered more pace in November, with house prices rising by a faster-than-expected 1.3 percent in November from October, the biggest increase this year.

On an annual basis property prices were up 4.8 percent, the highest rate of increase since November 2022.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 10 points, or 0.1 percent, at 8,340 after edging up by 0.2 percent on Thursday.

Direct Line Insurance shares jumped nearly 7 percent. The Insurer said it will recommend a sweetened £3.61 billion takeover bid from Aviva, valuing the company at 275 pence per share. Aviva shares were down half a percent.

Housebuilder Berkeley Group fell 1.4 percent after reporting a fall in half-year profits.

