FTSE 100 Recovers From Early Slide

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks recovered from an early slide to edge higher on Monday amid reports that the government is considering a plan to speed up lockdown measures in England.

Pubs and restaurants are expected to reopen again two weeks earlier than planned on 22 June.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 25 points, or 0.37 percent, at 6,508 after rising 2.3 percent on Friday.

SEGRO Plc fell over 1 percent. The property investment and development company has acquired Perivale Park, a 34-acre urban warehouse estate in Perivale, West London, from Federated Hermes for 202.5 million pounds.

AstraZeneca declined 2.2 percent on a Bloomberg report that it had approached U.S. rival Gilead Sciences about a possible merger to form one the world's largest drug companies.

Oil major BP Plc jumped nearly 3 percent and Royal Dutch Shell advanced 3.7 percent as oil prices rose after major producers agreed to extend a deal on record output cuts.

