FTSE 100 Recovers From Early Dip

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Wednesday, as investors awaited the release of U.S. inflation data later in the day for more clarity on the Fed's near-term policy outlook. The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,493, recovering from an early slide on the back of better-than-expected earnings.

Prudential rose over 1 percent. The insurer warned of challenging conditions for the rest of the year after posting an 8 percent rise in first-half operating profit.

Aviva jumped more than 9 percent. The insurer unveiled plans to return more cash to shareholders after posting better-than-expected earnings for the first-half of the year.

Similarly, Admiral Group surged 4.7 percent after delivering a solid set of interim results.

Holiday group TUI gained 1 percent after its EBIT loss narrowed for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

