Markets

FTSE 100 Recovers From Early Dip

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Wednesday, as investors awaited the release of U.S. inflation data later in the day for more clarity on the Fed's near-term policy outlook. The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,493, recovering from an early slide on the back of better-than-expected earnings.

Prudential rose over 1 percent. The insurer warned of challenging conditions for the rest of the year after posting an 8 percent rise in first-half operating profit.

Aviva jumped more than 9 percent. The insurer unveiled plans to return more cash to shareholders after posting better-than-expected earnings for the first-half of the year.

Similarly, Admiral Group surged 4.7 percent after delivering a solid set of interim results.

Holiday group TUI gained 1 percent after its EBIT loss narrowed for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular