FTSE 100 Recovers After Early Slide

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded slightly higher on Tuesday, after having opened lower earlier in the day on concerns about China's economy and higher interest rates.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,638 after closing 0.8 percent on Monday.

Origin Enterprises, a farm services provider, rallied 3 percent despite reporting lower profit before tax for fiscal 2023.

Lender Barclays rose about 3 percent after announcing plans to shut down the U.K. current and savings accounts of British expatriates.

ASOS fell 1.3 percent after the online fashion retailer reported a drop in sales in the fourth quarter and warned profit would be around the bottom of its guided range. Engineering giant Smiths Group added 1 percent after reporting a record rise in operating profit for the year to July.

