FTSE 100 Recovers After Early Slide

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were slightly higher on Monday, after having recovered from an early slide on growth worries.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent at 7,288 after closing marginally higher on Friday.

Miners traded mixed as the dollar climbed ahead of this week's Fed meeting. Oil major BP Plc was down 0.7 percent and Shell slipped half a percent as oil prices fell more than 1 percent on demand worries.

Engineered ceramics group Vesuvius soared 7.3 percent after a positive trading update.

Airline easyJet declined 1.2 percent after Ryanair warned that rising fuel prices will increase costs.

AstraZeneca gained around 1 percent after winning two recommendations for approval in the EU and one priority review in the U.S.

