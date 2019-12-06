FTSE 100 rebounds on trade optimism

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Dec 6 (Reuters) - UK blue-chips gained on Friday, bouncing back from a near two-month low in the previous session, on optimism over signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.4% by 0808 GMT, with trade-sensitive financials and miners leading the recovery. The FTSE 250 midcap index .FTMC was also trading up 0.4%.

U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that the trade talks were "moving right along" and China's decision to waive imports tariffs for some soybeans and pork from the United States helped lift sentiment as a torrid week drew to a close.

Among stock moves, Primark-owner Associated British Foods ABF.L topped the main board with a 2% rise after it maintained its earnings target with anticipated progress in its sugar and grocery businesses.

