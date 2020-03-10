FTSE 100 Rebounds On Policy Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose sharply on Tuesday as oil rebounded from its biggest single-day rout in 30 years and U.S. President Donald Trump said he would take "major" steps to gird the economy against the impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

In remarks to BBC Radio 4, former Bank of England governor Mervyn King has argued against Bank cutting interest rates or the Chancellor pursuing broad fiscal spending plans to counter the fallout from the coronavirus.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 222 points, or 3.73 percent, at 6,189 after declining 7.7 percent the previous day.

Energy services company Wood Group rallied 3.3 percent. The company posted a profit for the full year, reflecting a reduction in exceptional items, but with a 1.2 percent decline in revenues.

BP Plc shares jumped 5.3 percent and Royal Dutch Shell soared 8 percent as oil prices saw some recovery after falling as much as 30 percent on Monday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore jumped 4-6 percent.

Informa shares surged 6 percent. The world's largest exhibitions group reported that its fiscal 2019 profit before tax grew 13 percent to 318.7 million pounds from 282.1 million pounds.

Domino's Pizza Group soared 6.5 percent. The company announced the appointment of Matt Shattock as a Director and Chairman with effect from March 16.

Standard Life Aberdeen advanced 1.8 percent. The company kept its dividend unchanged after reporting a drop in the assets under management.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.