FTSE 100 Rebounds On Better-than-expected Manufacturing PMI

(RTTNews) - U.K.'s FTSE 100 has staged a not-so-shy rebound after the deep cuts suffered in the previous week, after August PMI data showed that manufacturing sector performed better than expected. This coupled with takeover talks about Britain's second biggest supermarket chain Sainsbury eclipsed possible negative sentiment over unexpected decline in services PMI to allow the index to rally by more than 0.30 percent.

Reports showed that the IHS Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI edged down to 60.1 from 60.4 in July, but higher than the market forecast of 59.5.

The IHS Markit/CIPS Services PMI dropped to 55.5 from 59.6 in the previous month and well below the market expectations of 59.0. FTSE 100 is currently trading at 7112.48, up 0.35 percent over previous close of 7087.90.

At this level, the benchmark is just 1.5 percent shy of breaching the 52-week high of 7220.14.

41 scrips in the 101-scrip index are currently declining from Friday's levels.

Sainsbury has rallied by 14.7 percent amidst reports that private equity firms were looking at the U.K. supermarket chain with a view of a potential bid.

Burberry group has rallied around 3.5 percent.

BT group has shed more than 3 percent.

The GBPUSD pair is hovering around 1.3692.

Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds have increased to 0.5525 percent versus previous close of 0.5240 percent, reflective of the potential pains to growth painted by the PMI surveys.

