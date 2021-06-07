Markets

FTSE 100 Rebounds From Early Slide

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were slightly higher on Monday as housing stocks rallied, offsetting losses in commodity-linked shares.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 15 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,082 after closing up 0.1 percent on Friday.

Homebuilder Barratt Developments climbed 2.4 percent and Taylor Wimpey advanced 2.5 percent after data showed U.K. house prices reached another record high in May.

Miners Antofagasta and Glencore fell 1-2 percent as copper prices dipped on downbeat China export data.

Anglo American lost 2.7 percent after it completed the demerger of its thermal coal operations in South Africa.

BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell were modestly lower as oil prices slipped from two-year highs ahead of talks this week between Iran and world powers over a nuclear deal that is expected to boost crude supplies.

Office space provider IWG plunged 14 percent to hit a four-month low after issuing a profit warning.

Shares of Avacta Group jumped nearly 4 percent. The biotechnology company announced that the MHRA has confirmed registration of its AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test.

Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser Group edged down slightly after it agreed to sell its Infant Formula and Child Nutrition business in China to Primavera Capital Group for an implied enterprise value of $2.2 billion.

