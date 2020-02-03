FTSE 100 rebounds from 7-week low; Ryanair rises

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window) * FTSE 100, FTSE 250 up 0.2% * Indexes bounce after sharp sell-off on Friday * Worries over coronavirus linger * Ryanair up after raising profit view Feb 3 (Reuters) - London's main index bounced back on Monday after hitting a seven-week low in the previous session, when news of the first cases of the coronavirus in Britain hammered equities and fanned worries over its impact to the global economy. The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 added 0.2% on Monday. Both indexes had shed more than 3% last month as the virus outbreak sapped risk appetite. Stock markets in Britain were a stark contrast to those in China, where shares plunged in the first trading session following an extended Lunar New Year break, as the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic rose to 361 in the Asian country. [nL4N2A214Y] London-listed shares of Ryanair Holdings Plc jumped 3.6% after the Irish carrier raised its annual profit forecast, citing a better-than-expected performance over Christmas and New Year. [nL8N2A30NN] (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;)) ((For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report [.L] FTSE index: techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: Gilt futures: Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: [.N] Gilts report: [GB/] Euro bond report [GVD/EUR] Pan European stock report: [.EU] Tokyo stocks: [.T] HK stocks: [.HK] Sterling report: [GBP/] Dollar report: [USD/] * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers..................... )) Keywords: BRITAIN STOCKS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.