FTSE 100 rebounds as housebuilders gain, new virus cases drop

London's FTSE 100 rebounded in tandem with global markets on Wednesday as housebuilders advanced after HSBC upgraded its view on the stocks ahead of a first batch of results next week, while the number of new coronavirus cases in China fell.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE added 0.7%, with Berkeley BKGH.L, Barratt BDEV.L, Taylor Wimpey TW.L and Persimmon PSN.L rising between 1.4%-3%.

Miners .FTNMX1770 and oil stocks Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L boosted the index. HSBC HSBA.L also rebounded from a more than 6% slide in the previous session when it reported lower profit and laid out plans for a strategic overhaul.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC gained 0.3%, led by a 6% jump in Hochschild Mining HOCM.L after it reported 2019 results and laid out targets for next year.

