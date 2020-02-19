FTSE 100 rebounds as housebuilders gain, new virus cases drop

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Feb 19 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rebounded in tandem with global markets on Wednesday as housebuilders advanced after HSBC upgraded its view on the stocks ahead of a first batch of results next week, while the number of new coronavirus cases in China fell.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE added 0.7%, with Berkeley BKGH.L, Barratt BDEV.L, Taylor Wimpey TW.L and Persimmon PSN.L rising between 1.4%-3%.

Miners .FTNMX1770 and oil stocks Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L boosted the index. HSBC HSBA.L also rebounded from a more than 6% slide in the previous session when it reported lower profit and laid out plans for a strategic overhaul.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC gained 0.3%, led by a 6% jump in Hochschild Mining HOCM.L after it reported 2019 results and laid out targets for next year.

