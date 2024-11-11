FTSE 100 Rebounds After Four-day Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks started the week on a buoyant note after suffering losses in the past four sessions.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 51 points, or 0.6 percent, at 8,123 after falling 0.8 percent on Friday.

NatWest Group surged nearly 2 percent after it agreed to buy back £1 billion of shares from the government.

Direct Line Insurance rose about half a percent after the insurer announced a cost-cutting plan that is expected to lead to 550 job losses.

GPE climbed 1.1 percent after the real estate group made a £19M office acquisition in Fitzrovia.

Specialty chemicals group Croda International surged 4.5 percent after reporting sales growth in Q3 and confirming its FY24 profit outlook.

