FTSE 100 Rebounds After Coronavirus Crash

(RTTNews) - U.K stocks rebounded from their worst day of trading since Black Monday on hopes that a U.S. stimulus package could help limit the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has now infected more than 128,000 people worldwide, with 4,720 deaths, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Closer home, up to 10,000 people may already have been infected with coronavirus, the Government's Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance warned on Thursday.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 209 points, or 3.96 percent, at 5,446 after giving up 10.9 percent in the previous session.

BP Plc shares jumped 5.5 percent and Royal Dutch Shell surged 7.5 percent as oil prices swung more than six percent but were still on track for their biggest weekly loss in more than a decade.

Miners also surged, with Anglo American climbing nearly 9 percent, Antofagasta rising 4.6 percent and Glencore adding 8.3 percent.

Premier Oil jumped as much as 67 percent after reiterating its FY production guidance.

Shares of telecoms group BT advanced more than 5 percent. Chief Executive Officer Philip Jansen tested positive for coronavirus, and went into self-isolation, as advised by Public Health England, the company said in statement.

