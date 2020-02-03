FTSE 100 Rebounds After Brexit

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were modestly higher on Monday and the pound slid after Britain finally exited the European Union at 11pm on Friday,

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 28 points, or 0.38 percent, at 7,313, rebounding from a seven-week low hit on Friday.

The upside was capped by worries about lower demand in China as the death toll from the coronavirus now exceeded that of the SARS outbreak.

Ryanair Holdings soared 4.3 percent. The Irish carrier swung to a profit in the third quarter on the back of a strong Christmas period.

Tobacco giant Imperial Brands advanced 1.2 percent after announcing the appointment of Stefan Bomhard as Chief Executive Officer, effective at a date to be announced.

Drax Group shares rallied 3 percent. The electrical power generation company has provisionally secured agreements to provide a total of 2,562MW of capacity (de-rated 2,333MW) from its existing gas, pumped storage and hydro assets.

Future Plc shares jumped over 7 percent. The media company expects the outcome for the full year to be materially ahead of current market expectations, despite some uncertainty in the macro-economic environment.

