News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Rallies On Rate Cut Hopes

October 24, 2024 — 05:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose notably on Thursday after Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said that U.K. inflation is fading more rapidly than central bankers expected, boosting bets on another rate cut on Nov. 7.

"Disinflation is happening I think faster than we expected it to, but we have still genuine question marks about whether there have been some structural changes in the economy," he was quoted as saying at an event organized by the Institute of International Finance in Washington DC.

Meanwhile, investors shrugged of the results of a survey that showed U.K. business growth hit a 11-month low in October.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 63 points, or 0.8 percent, at 8,321 after falling 0.6 percent the previous day.

Indivior jumped 9 percent after the addiction treatment specialist reported a strong third-quarter performance.

Fund manager Abrdn plunged 8 percent as it reported deeper than expected outflows of client funds in the third quarter.

Essentra gained about 1 percent. The essential components manufacturer said that FY24 adjusted operating profits would be in line with market expectations.

GSK was also up 1 percent after announcing new positive data for RSV vaccine, Arexvy in younger adults.

Distribution and outsourcing firm Bunzl fell 2.4 percent despite reiterating its full-year guidance.

Lender Barclays soared nearly 4 percent after third-quarter profit beat expectations. Global miner Anglo American surged 4.1 percent after raising platinum and nickel production guidance.

Consumer goods giant Unilever gained 3.9 percent as it reported slightly better-than-expected underlying quarterly sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.