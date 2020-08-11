FTSE 100 Rallies On US Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose sharply on Tuesday as hopes for a U.S. stimulus package outweighed weak labor market data showing that around 730,000 people have lost their jobs in the United Kingdom since the Covid-19 lockdown began in March, the biggest drop in quarterly employment since the 2009 financial crisis.

Separately, monthly data from the British Retail Consortium revealed that U.K. like-for-like retail sales increased strongly in July as lockdown measures were eased and demand gradually began to return in some places.

Like-for-like sales increased 4.3 percent on a yearly basis in July compared to an annual growth of 0.3 percent in the same period last year. On a total basis, retail sales grew 3.2 percent in July versus an increase of 0.5 percent in July 2019.

The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 141 points, or 2.3 percent, to 6,192 after adding 0.3 percent on Monday.

BP Plc shares jumped 4 percent and Royal Dutch Shell rallied 4.3 percent as oil prices rose on signs that the surge in coronavirus cases in the southern U.S. is slowing. Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rose 2-3 percent.

Travel-related stocks were also moving higher. EasyJet surged 6.3 percent and International Consolidated Airlines Group soared 7.4 percent.

HSBC Holdings gained 4.3 percent as it announced the anticipated launch of nine separate offers to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding series of notes.

Builder Bellway lost about 1 percent. The company said it sold around 14 percent fewer homes each week of July.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.