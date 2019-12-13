FTSE 100 Rallies On Emphatic Tory Election Win

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks soared on Friday and the British pound staged its biggest rally in almost three years after the ruling Conservative party secured a landslide victory in the snap election, ending the Parliamentary deadlock and making it possible to deliver Brexit by the end of January.

The results suggest that PM Johnson could push his Brexit deal through Parliament and take the United Kingdom out of the European Union by the January deadline.

The outcome is likely to bring an end to the Brexit deadlock in Parliament that has paralyzed the country.

Investors also prepared for the United States and China to formalize a long-awaited "deal in principle" with reports suggesting that the terms have been agreed but the legal text has not yet been finalized.

The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 132 points, or 1.81 percent, to 7,405 after rising 0.8 percent the previous day.

Gold miner Centamin rose nearly 2 percent. The company has announced the appointment of Ross Jerrard as interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The company also appointed James Rutherford as Deputy Non-Executive Chairman, effective January 1, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.